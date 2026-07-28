5,135 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $375.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $387.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $389.65 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $390.53. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $353.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

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