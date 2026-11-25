Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 1,114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617,381 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 5,154,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.56% of Occidental Petroleum worth $310,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 566 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an energy and chemicals company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its oil and gas business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, with operations in the United States and international markets, including the Middle East and North Africa. Through its OxyChem business, Occidental manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyl products used in applications such as water treatment, construction and consumer goods. The company also develops carbon management and lower-carbon technology projects, including carbon capture and storage.

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