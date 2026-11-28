Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,946,975 shares of the bank's stock after selling 5,163,959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Banco Santander worth $583,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,563 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the bank's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 38.5% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the bank's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 948,049 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 119,882 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 211.4% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 10,757 shares of the bank's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company's stock.

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Banco Santander Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 257.0%. Banco Santander's payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Banco Santander from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mediobanca reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander is a Spain-based banking group founded in 1857. It provides retail and commercial banking, consumer finance, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, insurance and payment services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The group serves customers across Europe and the Americas, with major operations in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Poland, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and the United States. Its services include deposit accounts, lending, cards, financing, investment products and digital banking.

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