5,200 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,336 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the technology company's stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,305,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,161,867. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $380.44 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $251.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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