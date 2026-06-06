52,113 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Acquired by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total value of $42,963,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,730.20. This represents a 81.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $57,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,187,049.31. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,672 shares of company stock valued at $346,816,863. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Snowflake to $300 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside for SNOW.

Truist raised its price target on Snowflake to $300 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside for SNOW. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Snowflake’s AI monetization opportunity is gaining traction and reiterated its buy rating with a $300 target.

Jefferies said Snowflake’s AI monetization opportunity is gaining traction and reiterated its buy rating with a $300 target. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s Summit 26 introduced new AI product upgrades and partnerships, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in enterprise AI.

Snowflake’s Summit 26 introduced new AI product upgrades and partnerships, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Snowflake with peers like MongoDB adds visibility, but it is more relevant to long-term positioning than near-term earnings impact.

Coverage comparing Snowflake with peers like MongoDB adds visibility, but it is more relevant to long-term positioning than near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to flag margin pressure, competition, and a premium valuation as risks that could limit further upside.

Analysts and market commentary continue to flag margin pressure, competition, and a premium valuation as risks that could limit further upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Frank Slootman and Christian Kleinerman may create some overhang on sentiment despite being part of pre-planned trading activity.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.5%

Snowflake stock opened at $238.12 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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