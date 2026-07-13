52,288 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,807 shares of the company's stock worth $192,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,634,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,230,000 after acquiring an additional 264,649 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,671,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,458 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,330,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,225,168 shares of the company's stock worth $124,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,458 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magnolia Oil & Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnolia Oil & Gas wasn't on the list.

While Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here