52,678 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Bought by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,180,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 124,195 shares of the company's stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 94.3% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 140.1% in the first quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 96,759 shares of the company's stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 239.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 278,094 shares of the company's stock worth $43,185,000 after buying an additional 196,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.95 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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