5,282 Shares in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Acquired by Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C.

Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,282 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average of $432.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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