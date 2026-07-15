52,998 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.13% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,830 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $392,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,778,776. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,728 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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