5,317 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock worth $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,606,431,000 after buying an additional 532,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $226.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here