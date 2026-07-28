5,329 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.9%

MDB opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $336.34 and its 200-day moving average is $318.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.47 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.05, a PEG ratio of 1,222.21 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock worth $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Weiss Ratings cut MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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