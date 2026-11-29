Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,659 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 539,811 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 211,476 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,409,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,340,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary Reiner sold 17,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $967,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,703,247.52. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $17,077,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,182,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,769,265.83. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,454 shares of company stock worth $38,454,548. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

More Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Investors following HPE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: HPE raised its fiscal 2027 revenue-growth outlook, a sign of continued demand for its AI and server offerings. Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock raises fiscal 2027 outlook

HPE raised its fiscal 2027 revenue-growth outlook, a sign of continued demand for its AI and server offerings. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a dividend increase, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Dividend hikes amid market turmoil

The company announced a dividend increase, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: HPE and Ensign InfoSecurity announced a collaboration focused on AI-powered security in customer-controlled environments. The deal may support HPE’s AI and private-cloud strategy, though it is guided by a non-binding memorandum of understanding. Ensign InfoSecurity partners with HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $42.76 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.050-5.350 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1425. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) provides technology products and services for businesses, governments and other organizations. Its offerings include servers and other compute systems, data storage, networking, edge computing, and systems for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. HPE also provides hybrid-cloud services through its HPE GreenLake platform, which gives customers access to cloud-like IT capabilities across their own facilities and public-cloud environments. Its services include technology consulting, support and infrastructure management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report