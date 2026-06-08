5,400 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Financial Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,676,417.71. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $376.19 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $333.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here