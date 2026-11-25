Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 749.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 155,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 160,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.8%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.02. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 297.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Super Micro Computer News

These are some of the SMCI news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks included SMCI among stocks meeting its PEG-based value-screen criteria, citing discounted valuations, improving earnings estimates and growth prospects. Article: 4 PEG-Based Value Stocks to Buy as NVIDIA Leads Wall Street Rebound

Zacks included SMCI among stocks meeting its PEG-based value-screen criteria, citing discounted valuations, improving earnings estimates and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Renewed selling in AI and broader technology stocks is weighing on SMCI. Coverage describes a reversal in the AI-hardware trade, with investors questioning the durability of demand and the sector’s growth outlook. Article: Why Is SMCI Stock Falling on Tuesday?

Renewed selling in AI and broader technology stocks is weighing on SMCI. Coverage describes a reversal in the AI-hardware trade, with investors questioning the durability of demand and the sector’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns about AI spending, profitability and financing continue to cloud the outlook. Another report says a Justice Department probe is adding to uncertainty, though the supplied coverage provides few details. Article: Super Micro Stock Falls Nearly 29% in a Month

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Angel acquired 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,382.40. The trade was a 24.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chiu-Chu Liang sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $4,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 337,506 shares in the company, valued at $15,194,520.12. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $16,442,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "negative" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Super Micro Computer to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.29.

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Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and sells server and storage systems, networking equipment, and related software and services. Its offerings include systems for data centers, cloud computing, enterprise applications, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. The company emphasizes application-optimized solutions, including integrated rack-scale systems that combine computing, storage, networking, and management tools. It also provides system configuration, deployment, and support services.

Further Reading

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