5,441 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weinberger Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company's stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,090 shares of the company's stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $1,066.59 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,004.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,220.37.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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