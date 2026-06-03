54,782 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Bought by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,782 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.9% of Marble Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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