5,479 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,479 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Sandisk accounts for approximately 0.4% of Perseverance Asset Management International's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sandisk by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sandisk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,889,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,610.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,753.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,084.78.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators highlighted Sandisk as a potential winner from AI infrastructure spending, tight memory supply, and stronger NAND pricing, reinforcing the bull case for higher earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Article Title

Reports said memory prices remain elevated and could continue rising, which is important for Sandisk’s margins and revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Article Title

Several bullish pieces argued Sandisk still has room to run after its huge 2026 rally, citing enterprise SSD growth, AI-related storage demand, and a discounted valuation relative to its growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Article Title

With earnings approaching, investors are focused on whether Sandisk can keep beating expectations and justify its elevated valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Article Title

Some coverage flagged a broader sector pause and profit-taking, explaining why SNDK has also seen intraday volatility despite the bullish long-term narrative. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Article Title

At least one analyst cut a price target on SNDK, which may be pressuring sentiment even as the stock remains near record levels. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna also reportedly lowered its target, suggesting some analysts think the stock’s recent run has outpaced near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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