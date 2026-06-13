5,500 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 103,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. Broyhill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $910.78 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $851.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.70 and a 52-week high of $946.83. The firm has a market cap of $419.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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