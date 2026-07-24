55,145 Shares in Mueller Water Products $MWA Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,145 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $631,882.18. This trade represents a 4.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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