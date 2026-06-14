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552,367 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought 552,367 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter, a stake valued at about $102.5 million and equal to 0.11% of the company.
  • Marsh & McLennan reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share versus $3.21 expected, with revenue of $7.3 billion, up 7.6% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts have an average Hold rating on MRSH, though the consensus price target is $200.19, above the recent trading level around $168.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $102,475,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,844,000 after purchasing an additional 647,987 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $173,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MRSH opened at $168.67 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $220.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSH. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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