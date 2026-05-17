55,266 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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