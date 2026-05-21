552,834 Shares in Invitation Home $INVH Bought by Algebris UK Ltd.

Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 552,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,370,000. Algebris UK Ltd. owned 0.09% of Invitation Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.6%

Invitation Home stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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