Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554,161 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $184,547,000. Apple comprises 4.4% of Associated Banc Corp's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day moving average is $304.37. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Apple Stocks Rise as AI Selloff Spares the iPhone Maker Apple Enters the AI Agent Race

Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Neutral Sentiment: Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Apple pulls MiniMax AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns

Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s forecast for $4.4 billion in Thanksgiving mobile shopping points to a potential benefit for Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but the reports do not quantify the impact on Apple’s revenue. Thanksgiving Shopping Is Going Mobile

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,831.95. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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