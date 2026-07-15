55,500 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,728,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $243.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average is $213.39.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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