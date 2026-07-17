557,261 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 557,261 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,205,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.06% of PayPal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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