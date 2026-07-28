557,682 Shares in First Advantage Co. $FA Bought by Estuary Capital Management LP

Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000. First Advantage makes up about 1.1% of Estuary Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Advantage alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Advantage by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Trading Up 1.9%

FA opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 1.17.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 4,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $77,210.49. Following the sale, the director owned 56,844 shares in the company, valued at $891,882.36. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Joelle M. Smith sold 23,334 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $350,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 19,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $290,895. The trade was a 54.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FA

About First Advantage

First Advantage is a global provider of background screening, identity verification and workforce risk management solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services that help employers verify candidate credentials, manage regulatory compliance and mitigate risk throughout the employee lifecycle. Its platform is built to integrate with leading human capital management and applicant tracking systems, enabling a seamless and scalable experience for organizations of all sizes.

The company's core offerings include pre-employment and continuous background screening, digital identity verification, drug and health testing, and ongoing employee monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Advantage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Advantage wasn't on the list.

While First Advantage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here