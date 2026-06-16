560,200 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Acquired by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 560,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. Allegro MicroSystems comprises approximately 2.6% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned 0.30% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,293,465 shares of the company's stock worth $417,369,000 after buying an additional 87,526 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,457,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,824,722 shares of the company's stock worth $491,282,000 after buying an additional 920,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company's stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Richard Madormo sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $263,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,673,898.64. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Lynch sold 16,711 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $759,682.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,115.30. This represents a 56.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,607 shares of company stock worth $3,213,714. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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