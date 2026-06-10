56,117 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $337.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $304.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $837.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here