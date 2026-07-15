56,427 Shares in Sanofi $SNY Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $6,270,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Sanofi by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 467,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 86,314 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Further Reading

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