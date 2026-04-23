56,987 Shares in Maplebear Inc. $CART Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 128,611 shares of the company's stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 51,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,718 shares of the company's stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $377,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,582.75. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $4,676,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 386,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,340,588.87. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,135. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Maplebear to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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