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57,074 Shares in Century Aluminum Company $CENX Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Century Aluminum logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.06% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glencore plc lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 53,511,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,096,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454,538 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 612.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,424,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,939,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $271,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,830,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 957,571 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CENX opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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