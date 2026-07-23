5,717 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $2,846,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 886,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $180,312,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. AMD and Anthropic Sign Major Chips-and-Investment Deal

Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ Reports

AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. AMD Stock Rises as Wells Fargo Gains ‘Further Confidence’ in Revenue after Anthropic Deal

Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also remains in focus ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and upcoming AI event, keeping expectations elevated for more customer wins and product updates.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $552.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $508.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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