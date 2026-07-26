57,230 Shares in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Bought by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.67.

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Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.4%

SF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.Stifel Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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