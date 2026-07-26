575,392 Shares in VTEX $VTEX Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.33% of VTEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,034,043 shares of the company's stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 748,712 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,091,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 560,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 114,256 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 524.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 850,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth $4,412,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX

VTEX Stock Down 0.1%

VTEX stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VTEX

In other news, Director Alejandro Raul Scannapieco sold 15,937 shares of VTEX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $57,213.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $35,774.35. The trade was a 61.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,133 shares of company stock worth $294,417. Insiders own 40.93% of the company's stock.

VTEX Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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