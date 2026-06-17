5,780 Shares in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Bought by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:DKS opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.41. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.73 and a 52 week high of $237.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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