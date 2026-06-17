57,914 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $200,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $292,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,669,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 44,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $6,373,968.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,857,174.07. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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