Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 581,789 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group comprises 1.3% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 3.20% of Vishay Precision Group worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2,452.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 283,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $2,720,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1,061.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company's stock.

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Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:VPG opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a PE ratio of -185.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VPG. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) designs and manufactures precision measurement products used to measure force, weight, pressure and other physical characteristics. Its products serve industrial and commercial applications where accurate measurement and control are important. The company's offerings include strain gauges, load cells, force and pressure sensors, weighing systems, measurement instruments and precision foil resistors. VPG also provides related systems and services for applications such as industrial weighing, process control and materials testing.

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