58,200 Shares in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

See Also

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