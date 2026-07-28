585,680 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 585,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $25,664,000. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 1.4% of Eversept Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,792,000 after purchasing an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $377,648,000 after buying an additional 734,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $238,059,000 after buying an additional 424,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,927,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,457,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,667,000 after buying an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.5%

OHI stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $51.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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