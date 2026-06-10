586,485 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,301,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.88% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $36,567,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,302,141 shares of the company's stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 219.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,028 shares of the company's stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 344,376 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6,156.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 344,788 shares of the company's stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 339,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,116 shares of the company's stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,778 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 adjusted EPS came in at $0.93, topping estimates, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $1.44 billion and comparable sales increased 2.9%, signaling solid execution and resilient traffic. Article Title

Q1 adjusted EPS came in at $0.93, topping estimates, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $1.44 billion and comparable sales increased 2.9%, signaling solid execution and resilient traffic. Positive Sentiment: Academy raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $6.40-$6.80 and revenue of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, both above Street expectations, which supports the bull case for continued earnings growth. Article Title

Academy raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $6.40-$6.80 and revenue of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, both above Street expectations, which supports the bull case for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 17.4% e-commerce growth and strong new-store performance, suggesting multiple growth engines are contributing to results. Article Title

Management highlighted 17.4% e-commerce growth and strong new-store performance, suggesting multiple growth engines are contributing to results. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, offering no meaningful signal for near-term trading direction.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, offering no meaningful signal for near-term trading direction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and transcript/presentation coverage this morning appear to be focused on parsing the details of the quarter rather than introducing new fundamental risks. Article Title

Analyst commentary and transcript/presentation coverage this morning appear to be focused on parsing the details of the quarter rather than introducing new fundamental risks. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumers will remain “squeezed” through 2026, which could limit discretionary spending and temper the sustainability of sales momentum. Article Title

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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