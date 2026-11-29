Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 586,601 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $37,982,000. Bruker comprises 1.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Bruker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $570,746,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $169,899,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 86.2% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,410,164 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $84,864,000 after acquiring an additional 653,007 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $65,675,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $53,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Bruker Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $105,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,193.22. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops and manufactures scientific instruments and analytical solutions used to study biological, chemical and physical materials. Its products include nuclear magnetic resonance and electron paramagnetic resonance systems, mass spectrometers, X-ray analysis equipment, and infrared and Raman spectroscopy instruments. The company serves customers in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, academic and government research, clinical laboratories, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report