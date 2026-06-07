5,896 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,896 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB&C Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 80,531 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

International Business Machines Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $285.06 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.94. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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