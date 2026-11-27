Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 3,087.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 589,700 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for about 1.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.18% of Affirm worth $42,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,337,000 after buying an additional 454,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,100,000 after acquiring an additional 166,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,628 shares of the company's stock worth $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 439,115 shares of the company's stock worth $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Affirm from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.89.

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Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 43.38% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O'Hare sold 65,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,248,591.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $218,774.68. The trade was a 96.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 41,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $3,146,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,513,717.67. The trade was a 21.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,899 shares of company stock worth $15,092,805. Corporate insiders own 10.57% of the company's stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a financial technology platform that offers consumers installment payment options at checkout. Its services allow eligible customers to split purchases into scheduled payments or repay them over longer periods, with terms that vary by purchase and customer. Affirm also provides a payment card that lets users access installment options for eligible purchases. The company works with merchants to integrate its payment services into online and in-store checkout. Its platform includes tools for merchants to offer financing and manage payment experiences, while Affirm assesses applications and provides loan terms at the time of purchase.

Further Reading

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