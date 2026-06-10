5,903 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Bought by North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after acquiring an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $393.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $398.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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