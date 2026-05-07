59,477 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,477 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $13,728,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $275.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.01 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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