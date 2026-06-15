5,954 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,619,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $402.54 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $365.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.31. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.55 and a 52 week high of $403.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marriott International

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Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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