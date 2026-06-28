59,542 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. $R Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,542 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 43.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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