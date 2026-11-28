Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,316,975 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 596,093 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 4.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of Carvana worth $457,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,930 shares of the company's stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $39.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Carvana from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.66. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Carvana had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Gill sold 253,639 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $18,125,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 773,548 shares in the company, valued at $55,277,740.08. This trade represents a 24.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $4,575,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,135,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,505,185.08. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,686 shares of company stock valued at $45,182,047. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co. operates an online platform for buying and selling used vehicles. Customers can browse vehicles, arrange financing, trade in or sell a car, and choose home delivery or pickup, including at select Carvana vehicle vending machines. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves customers in markets across the United States. Its services and availability may vary by location. Carvana also operates ADESA U.S., a wholesale vehicle auction business acquired in 2022.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report