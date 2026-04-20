597,147 Shares in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $TGS Acquired by Fundamenta Capital S.A.

Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 597,147 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $18,565,000. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B comprises 12.7% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fundamenta Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1,027.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,390 shares of the energy company's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Systrade AG purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 65,396 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company's stock.

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Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Down 0.2%

TGS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGS shares. Zacks Research cut Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGS

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA NYSE: TGS is an Argentina‐based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state‐owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country's largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company's infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by‐products.

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