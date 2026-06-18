5AM Venture Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

5AM Venture Management LLC cut its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,945 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.6% of 5AM Venture Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned 0.43% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 1,314,019 shares of the company's stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,017.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company's stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 240,039 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company's stock worth $262,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 41,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,237,209.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.20. This represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

CNTA opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Free Report).

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